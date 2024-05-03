South Georgia after an Operational Manager with understanding on tourism and maritime affairs

The main settlement in the British Overseas Territory of South Georgia and the capital is King Edward Point near Grytviken

The Government of South Georgia & the South Sandwich Islands’ (GSGSSI) are looking for an exceptional candidate to join the Government team based in Stanley, Falkland Islands from August 2024. They will oversee the full range of operational work in this diverse and exciting UK Overseas Territory.

This role requires an individual who is comfortable working as part of a dynamic and fast moving team, devoted to world-leading excellence in environmental management. You must be flexible and capable of responding to changing priorities, and able to deliver as part of a team even when working under pressure.

Requirements include,:

• Experience in a leadership role covering both operations and risk management in a diverse and fast-paced organization;

• A demonstrable, comprehensive understanding of tourism, fisheries and maritime operations, preferably gained in remote and/or extreme environments;

• Demonstrable experience of applying critical decision-making in a variety of situations, and of standing firm in the face of challenge;

Experience of remote team management,

• Responsible, self-motivated and conscientious with an ability to work independently and as part of a small team;

• Flexible and adaptable to deliver a range of duties across diverse workloads under pressure;

• Willing to travel to South Georgia and Internationally for extended periods

• Good verbal and written communication skills, and competent in the use of MS Office;

• Full manual driving licence.

Start Date: August 2024 Onwards.

Application Closing Date: Monday, 20th May 2024, with interviews shortly afterwards.