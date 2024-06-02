UK ambassador to Mexico removed following a video that became viral

2nd Sunday, June 2024 - 16:10 UTC

In the video, diplomat Jon Benjamin appears in the front seat of a vehicle and points the weapon towards staff seated at the back

UK's ambassador to Mexico (and ex to Chile, 2009/2014) has been removed from his post after a video of him jokingly pointing at staff what appears to be a high-powered rifle circulated online, causing controversy.

In the video, diplomat Jon Benjamin appears in the front seat of a vehicle and points the weapon towards staff seated at the back. The video was allegedly shot during a trip by Benjamin to the northern Mexican state of Durango.

The UK ambassador to Mexico picked up a gun in the vehicle he was travelling in during an official visit and pointed it at a colleague, according to the video and people familiar with the matter. https://t.co/8gyV2kOyPj pic.twitter.com/cVSidD581L — Financial Times (@FT) May 31, 2024

“Benjamin, a career diplomat, was sacked as ambassador soon after the episode in April,” the Financial Times said, quoting unnamed people familiar with the matter. It added that the colleague seated in the back was a local staff member.

The UK government responded to questions by news agencies surrounding the incident saying: ”We are aware of this incident and have taken appropriate action. Where internal issues do arise, the FCDO (Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office) has robust Human Resources processes to address them.“

The government's website says of Benjamin on his biography page that he ”was“ its ambassador to Mexico ”from 2021 to 2024,“ without giving further details.

Benjamin's LinkedIn profile says his mission in Mexico city ended in May, stating he is currently ”in transition.” Prior to serving in Mexico, he represented the UK in Chile, Ghana, Turkey, Indonesia and the United States.