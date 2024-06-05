Falklands, Arrival and transportation of the Sea Harrier and Lynx helicopter

The Sea Harrier and Lynx helicopter are prepared by the JARTS team for the long journey to the South Atlantic

We would like to advise the public that a Sea Harrier and Lynx helicopter will be transported to Stanley at the following times. The aircraft are being moved by a team from the Joint Aircraft Recovery and Transportation Squadron (JARTS) and are being helped by Big B’s Haulage, and the Haulage and Groundworks section of the Falklands Islands Company.

Please note that the MPA road will not be closed to the public, so we ask for your patience if you encounter the aircraft on the MPA road. The vehicles transporting the aircraft will stop and move to the side, leaving a clear gap for vehicles to pass. We ask that you please pass with caution. The Royal Falkland Islands Police will provide the escort on the 13th of June, and the Falkland Islands Fire & Rescue Service, will provide the escort on the 14th of June – Liberation Day.

Timings

Thursday, 13th June

1000hrs – a low loader carrying the Lynx helicopter, and a flatbed carrying the Sea Harrier, will begin the journey from Mare Harbour to the Quarry, where the aircraft will remain overnight.

Friday, 14th June

0930hrs – as part of the Liberation Day celebrations, the aircraft will begin their journey from the Quarry to the plot of land where the LGEH will be located (1 Airport Road). We please ask that vehicles do not park along the MPA or Bypass roads during this time. The aircraft will be left in this location over the weekend to allow the public to view them if they so wish.

Monday 17th June

0930hrs – the aircraft will begin the move from 1 Airport Road to FIGAS where they will then be wrapped by the JARTS team. They will remain at FIGAS until the completion of the Lookout Gallery & Exhibition Hall.

Please be advised that the timings above are very much weather dependent and are subject to change.

We would like to thank the following people for their help and support.

The Joint Aircraft Recovery and Transportation Squadron, especially Stewart Wright, Bono McKay of Big B’s Haulage, Lee Clement of the Haulage and Groundworks section of the Falklands Islands Company, the Royal Falkland Islands Police, the Falkland Islands Fire & Rescue Service, all at Pony’s Pass Quarry, Morgan Goss and Kurt Whitney at the Falkland Islands Government Air Service, Smiler Jaffray, Rocky Johnson, Paul McKay, the Falkland Islands Government for their support, and the Ministry of Defence for the generous donation.