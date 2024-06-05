USS George Washington crosses into Chilean waters

The USS George Washington is due in Valparaíso on June 11

Chile's Navy confirmed Tuesday through a posting on X that the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS George Washington had crossed the Strait of Magellan into Pacific Ocean waters and was on her way to Valparaíso. Accompanying the vessel were the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Porter (DDG-78) and the Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet tanker USNS John Lenthall (T-AO-189).

“The frigate Almirante Blanco Encalada carried out a Rendez Vous in the Strait of Magellan, with Carrier Strike Group No. 10, of the United States Navy, composed of the aircraft carrier USS George Washington, the tanker USNS John Lenthall and the destroyer USS Porter,” wrote the Chilean Navy.

The M-class multipurpose frigate (FF-15) of the South American country was to escort the visiting convoy on their journey north for the joint Southern Seas 2024 maneuvers. The USS George Washington is due at Valparaíso on June 11, it was also reported.

The tenth version of the drill brings the US vessel through cooperation engagements with naval forces from Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, the Netherlands, Paraguay, Peru, Trinidad and Tobago, and the United Kingdom, during which US officers get acquainted with the region while receiving instruction from US Naval War College professors aboard the carrier.

Aboard the George Washington are state-of-the-art aircraft such as the Boeing F/A-18F Super Hornets and the 5th generation Lockheed Martin F-35C Lightning II stealth fighters.

The USS George Washington is 333 meters long and is powered by two nuclear reactors, diesel engines, and steam turbines with a capacity for a crew of 6,000 and 90 aircraft between airplanes and helicopters.