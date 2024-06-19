Uruguay takes delivery of South Korean-built patrol boat

The ROU 10 Huracán is to be ferried to Montevideo aboard a merchant ship

During a ceremony earlier this week at the South Korean Jinhae Naval Base, Uruguay's Navy took delivery of the Chamsuri class ROU 10 Huracán patrol vessel donated by the hosting country. The handover resulted from negotiations undertaken last year by then-Defense Minister Javier García to strengthen the South American country's capabilities to participate in United Nations Peacekeeping Operations as the main focus. South Korea has recently transferred other units to the Navies of Peru and Colombia.

Attending the event on behalf of Uruguay were Ambassador to Seoul Pablo Sheiner, Rear Admiral José Ruiz Tocci (Director of Naval Material), and Commander Jorge Cigliutti, the ship's new captain, who witnessed Uruguay's flag hoisted for the first time aboard symbolizing the new ownership.

According to Defense Ministry sources in Montevideo, the Huracán - formerly the PKM 318 - will be ferried to the River Plate on a merchant ship later this year. “PKM” stands for “patrol killer medium.”

Chamsuri Class boats were built by the Korea Tacoma, and Korea SB & Eng. Masan shipyards. They first entered service in 1979 and have since seen service with other navies. The ROU 10 has a displacement of 170 tons measuring 33.10 meters in length and 6.92 meters in beam, with a 40mm Bofors cannon as her main armament, in addition to 20mm and 12.7mm Sea Vulcan machineguns giving her a firepower capability far superior to that of the Navy's current patrol vessels. She can sail at up to 30 knots thanks to her two MTU MD538 TU90 diesel engines, it was explained. These ships have two 50 kW diesel generator sets for electricity production.

In 2002, a Chamsuri-class patrol boat, PKM 357 was sunk during the Battle of Yeongpyeong versus North Korean forces. A total of 101 Chamsuri class boats were built between the 1970s and 1980s for defense purposes against North Korean amphibious incursions. Only 52 Chamsuri class boats remain active.