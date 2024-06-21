Falklands looks into organizing the peak inflow of visitors next cruise season

FITB had undertaken a series of discussions with businesses and individuals from the different tourism sectors to better understand the impact of ‘clash days’ in the Falklands

The Falkland Islands Tourist Board Executive Director Steph Middleton outlined the Tourist Board’s attendance at Seatrade Global in Miami, WTM Latin America in Sao Paulo and IAATO in Maryland this year at the recent Board meeting.

Of Seatrade in particular she said: “Last year I met with itinerary planners from all the major cruise companies, so this year I made greater contact with destinations with small communities and larger visitor numbers.

“Whilst a few have already made the decision to restrict cruise vessels, many more are also considering it.

“Many of these destinations are in a much better situation than the Falklands though as they have alternative ports to offer them.

“These destinations have done a lot of research on clash days and the message was clear – do not be swayed by decisions made by other ports, make sure that you consider all the facts surrounding your operation and what influences cruise vessels visiting, as it is a

very fine line, and we could damage what we already have.

“For some ports, the decision has been made to develop the infrastructure rather than choose to turn vessels away.”

Clash days

During the Board meeting Mrs Middleton noted that over the last year FITB had undertaken a series of discussions with businesses and individuals from the different tourism sectors to better understand the impact of ‘clash days’ in the Falklands with members of the industry.

“The findings were then presented to the Board who were asked to select one of the four options that should be put forward as a recommendation to the Government.

She said it: “will be ratified in the closed section of this meeting before being submitted to the Government.” (Penguin News)