USAF C5 lands in Asunción carrying strategic donations for Paraguay

22nd Saturday, June 2024 - 09:59 UTC Full article

The mission was to have been performed in April but was delayed due to unforeseen events, it was explained

A US Air Force C5 Super Galaxy logistics aircraft landed at around 3.30 pm Friday at Asunción's Silvio Pettirossi International Airport carrying donations from the Massachusetts National Guard. The aircraft docked at the Paraguayan Air Force (FAP) First Air Brigade in the air terminal in the city of Luque, barely outside the South American country's capital.

According to the US Embassy, the C5 was carrying two KME fire trucks and forest firefighting equipment for the upcoming dry season. The vehicles were built in 2013 and 2015. The equipment also included hoses with nozzles, pants and jackets, riot gear, and ballistic vests, among other items.

Friday's donation was to have taken place in April but was delayed due to unforeseen events, it was explained.

The C5 registration number 87-0027 of the USAF Reserve of the 337th Airlift Squadron had taken off from the Westover Air Reserve Base. The aircraft is the second largest freighter in the world behind the Ukrainian Antonov An-124.

Given its impressive payload capacity, extended range, and versatility, the Galaxy plays a crucial role in global military and humanitarian operations.