Three icebergs sighted off Ushuaia

26th Wednesday, June 2024 - 10:50 UTC

These icebergs usually melt down as they “enter warmer waters,” a PNA Officer explained

Argentina's Coast Guard (Prefectura Naval Argentina - PNA) alerted all sailing ships this week of three icebergs near Ushuaia and advised them to avoid all unnecessary approaching these ice floes, of which only 10% is visible on the surface. The first detection was reported last Saturday by the Argentine-flagged fishing vessel Echizen Maru and the latest spotting came through on Monday at the Beagle Channel exit into the open sea.

“It was detected by the tanker Punta Loyola, which was at the exit of the Beagle Channel in the open sea, to the south in the Mitre peninsula, about 300 kilometers from Ushuaia,” PNA Officer Cristian Zarazúa told local media.

“In this season ice floes are normal. It is reported to cruise ships. This is the fifth or sixth sighting of the year. These icebergs as they enter warmer waters gradually disintegrate. But now the alert is one of control and precaution,” he added.

“All drifting icebergs imply a latent risk to the safety of navigation, that is why an alert is issued to navigators to keep a prudent distance. Each one of these icebergs shows only 10 percent of its volume,” he went on.

“In view of this, the Maritime, River, and Lake Traffic Service of the Institution is engaged in disseminating the event to the vessels that are sailing in the jurisdiction, using computerized means and issuing warnings from the Maritime Control and Management Centers. The National Maritime Authority advises to navigate with caution in the area and to avoid unnecessary approaches to the ice mass, in order to reduce risks,” the PNA said through a statement.

Earlier this month, an iceberg was spotted nearing the Falkland Islands in an area known as Eagle Passage estimated to be about 60 feet tall or more, according to Falklands Radio.