Falklands stands down on Argos Georgia missing crewmembers recovery

1st Thursday, August 2024 - 07:50 UTC Full article

Vessels travelling the datum area over the coming weeks are being encouraged to look out for any signs of those still missing or debris and report them to FIMA

On Wednesday 31 July 2024, the Falkland Islands Government formally stood down the recovery efforts to locate the missing crew members following the loss of the fishing vessel Argos Georgia. This follows consideration of all circumstances and in line with all international requirements.

Since the weekend, MV Pharos SG has conducted a detailed search covering over 11002 miles resulting in no sightings of those missing, presumed dead.

Vessels travelling through the datum area over the coming weeks are being encouraged to look out for any signs of those still missing or debris and report them immediately to the Maritime Authority.

The bodies of the 9 deceased crew members arrived in the UK today, Wednesday 31 July 2024. While in the UK they will undergo the required formalities, before being released to their loved ones.

This entire search and rescue operation, and recovery effort has been a difficult and distressing event for all those involved, the Falkland Islands Government would like to thank everyone who has been involved in any way during this time.

Meanwhile Acting Governor of South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands, Adam Pile said it was good to meet the captain of the Argos Helena, to pass on condolences for the lost calleagues and to understand the South Georgia fishery.

Argos Helena is flagged in St Helena, and a regular visitor to the Falklands. She also belongs to Argos-Froyanes, is four years more modern than the lost Argos Georgia, --built in Turkey in 2021--, plus slightly longer and with a larger gross tonnage.

She was also involved in the search and rescue operations of Argos Georgia disappeared.

Acting Governor of the Falklands, Adam Piece underlines “It’s been a tough few days for local teams who’ve worked hard responding to the sinking of the Argos Georgia”

From Galicia, media is informing that British authorities are requesting from their Spanish peers elements that can help identify the nine deceased currently flown to Oxfordshire for autopsies.