Falklands Governor congratulates Fire and Rescue Service

6th Tuesday, August 2024 - 09:37 UTC

Gardner Fiddes congratulates one of his team members

Falkland Islands Fire & Rescue Service's Chief Fire Officer Gardner Fiddes, who has been in the service for a total of 34 years (22 years of them being Chief Fire Officer) is retiring and in line with the department's ethos of career development within the service, Group Manager Gerard Jaffray will take up his new role as Chief Fire Officer for the service. Also within the service, Ian France will become the new Group Manager and Jeremy Clarke will become the new Watch Manager 'B' in their respective roles. A new Watch Manager 'A' role is still being sorted and will be announced in the near future.

Outgoing CFO Fiddes commented “I would like to thank all who I have worked with, but most of all the retained firefighters who I have known and worked with over the few years during my time in the service.

The retained firefighter's families are an important part to our service, by with their support, the service strives in excellence by helping the community”

Incoming CFO Jaffray commented “I am honored to be given the opportunity to take over as the new Chief Fire Officer, this has been a long-term goal, which I have been working towards for the last twenty years. I am excited about the new challenges this will bring in taking the Fire Service forward.

”The Fire Service has a fantastic team, from the full time and retained staff and together we will continue to build on the success that the outgoing Chief Fire Officer Gardner Fiddes has achieved over the last 22 years.

“From all of the full-time staff and retained members in the Falkland Islands Fire &Rescue Service, we wish CFO Gardner Fiddes a happy retirement and all the best on his future ventures.”

Gerard Jaffray took up his new role as Chief Fire Officer on August first, and Acting Governor Adam Pile held a reception at Government House for members of the service and their families.

Acting Governor Pile congratulated the Fire and Rescue Service and handed Coronation Medals and also Her Late Majesty's OT Long Fire Service Awards.

FIDF Commanding Officer

In related news, Major Daniel Biggs, Commanding Officer of the Falkland Islands Defense Force, FIDF, has been congratulated for his excellent performance and passing out at the prestigious Royal Military Academy Sandhurst.

Major Biggs was also recognized as the best International Student of his course.