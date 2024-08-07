Lula lays the foundation stone of Chile's Space Center

7th Wednesday, August 2024 - 09:00 UTC Full article

“There is no activity today that does not require space infrastructure,” Lula underlined

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva Tuesday laid the foundation stone of Chile's planned Space Center at the Cerrillos Air Base in Santiago during a ceremony also attended by his local colleague Gabriel Boric Font. The two countries also signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in Space Activities for Peaceful Purposes.

According to Boric, the goal “is to bring Chile up to date with a strategic partner, such as Brazil, to enter into this speed of change”, as well as to deepen the “exchange in space activities and thus promote joint research on our planet and the changes it is undergoing.”

It was also agreed that both countries would exchange information on space science, technology, and innovation, as well as data on public policies, practices, and regulations. They would also promote cooperative research and development programs, and other activities in this field.

“The memorandums of understanding signed by our ministers will allow us to explore joint initiatives in the aerospace sector and in other leading areas,” Lula said on the second and last day of his Chilean tour alongside 14 cabinet ministers and some 200 businessmen.

Lula also used his speech to say that tycoon Elon Musk would rather “colonize Mars” than take care of the Earth, for which the role of the State should not be neglected.

“For the benefits of space development to be shared by all, it is essential that they be fostered within solid public policy frameworks. The delusions of billionaires who prefer to colonize Mars than to take care of the Earth do not substitute the action and the orientation of the State,” Lula argued. “There is no activity today that does not require space infrastructure,” he added, citing its importance in addressing climate change.

Lula also highlighted the inequality regarding space research affecting the so-called Global South, due to which the countries in that group should join forces. “Cooperation among the countries of the South has the potential to reverse disadvantages together, we will be able to multiply our capacity to build our own ladder,” he stressed.

On Monday, he participated in the signing of 19 treaties and various bilateral events with Boric and other local political and business leaders with whom tourism and trade for small and medium-sized enterprises were discussed.

The Brazilian mission also seized the opportunity to review “common threats” regarding organized crime and agreed to cooperate in the fight against the trafficking of drugs, arms, and people.