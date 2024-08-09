Brazilian airliner falls with 62 people on board

9th Friday, August 2024 - 21:10 UTC Full article

The French-built aircraft was bound for Guarulhos International Airport

An ATR-72 twin turboprop of Voepass Linhas Aéreas crashed Friday in the Sao Paulo State residential area of Vinhedo while approaching Guarulhos International Airport. None of the total 62 people (58 passengers and four crew members) on board is believed to have survived.

The scheduled flight 2Z-2283 had taken off from Cascavel, in the State of Paraná, at 11.59 am and was flying at an altitude of 17,000 ft (5,200 m) when it spun out of control and entered a rapid descent at around 1.22 pm. All contact was reported lost at around 1.30 pm local time. There was an active warning for severe icing between 12,000 and 21,000 feet, according to local media.

The two Pratt & Whitney Canada PW127M engine-powered aircraft, registration PS-VPB, was built in France in 2010 and joined Voepass in 2022 when it was named Maritaca W. Videos circulating on the Internet show the plane spiraling down, before hitting the ground and causing a fire in the Capela neighborhood of Vinhedo.

“Voepas has used all means to support those involved. There is still no confirmation of how the accident occurred or the current situation of the people on board, the company is providing, by phone 0800 9419712, available 24 hours a day, information to all passengers, relatives, and collaborators,” the airline said in a press release.

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva declared a moment of silence for the victims of the crash. Brazil's Aeronautical Accidents Investigation and Prevention Center (CENIPA) has launched a probe into the accident.