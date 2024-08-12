French rugbiers' future about to be decided

Lawyer Rafael Cúneo Libarona, brother of the Federal Justice Minister, is representing the two players

French international rugby players Oscar Jégou and Hugo Auradou might be released Monday from house arrest in the Argentine city of Mendoza where they are facing rape charges. Prosecutor Darío Nora will have to decide whether to file for their continued detention or face the trial in freedom. According to local media, the latter is the most likely option given the new evidence produced by the defense.

The defendants were arrested on July 8 in Buenos Aires while the French team continued to be on a South American tour. They had played in Mendoza against the Argentine “Pumas”.

Videos from the security cameras at the Diplomatic Hotel in Mendoza would prove that there was no violence involved. There are no images inside the room but what happened in the hall and aisles would not match the accuser's statement. In addition, the woman filing the complaint has been said to have a skin disease which causes it to turn purple with minimal force, it was reported. “She gets bruises on contact,” according to a source quoted by local media.

The woman can be seen leaving the hotel, talking to another French player in the elevator, and passing by a police officer without making contact with him. She then got into the vehicle she had called from the room.

In addition, the doctor who examined the alleged victim said the marks on her body were not from blows or slaps, but from “contact with something like fingers.” It was also reported that she refused to hand over her mobile phone to be examined in the investigation.

The alleged victim's father told C5N that “the rumor is that there is a change of attitude in the prosecutor's office dealing with the case.” He also question the possible influence of Federal Justice Minister Mariano Cúneo Libarona in the case. His brother and former associate at their law firm Rafael is representing the French players.

In an audio sent to a friend the morning after the sexual encounter, the alleged victim said that “he beat the shit out of me, grabbed me by the cheek, left bruises on my face, my jaw, my tail, scratches on my back, you don't know, tremendous. They are very assholes boluda, the guy made me shit.” She also mentioned that “I have a black eye,” according to local media.