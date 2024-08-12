Paraguayan Civilian Cabinet Chief Giménez resigns for personal reasons

Giménez's resignation is effective on Aug. 15

Paraguayan Civilian Cabinet Chief Lea Giménez resigned from her job Monday due to personal reasons. She conveyed her decision to President Santiago Peña during a meeting with other Ministers at the Mburuvicha Róga residence. She also relinquished her position as Counselor at the Itaipú Binational Entity (EBI).

Giménez explained that she wanted to “enjoy my children [and] my family” and that Monday's was thus “a personal and family decision.

”As you all well know, this decision has not been easy, but I would like to thank once again President Santiago Peña, for giving me the opportunity to accompany him and the whole team that is all of you, members of the cabinet,“ she added.

Giménez also said she knew of Peña's ”unwavering“ integrity and professionalism. ”I am a witness of the enormous sacrifices that he and his family are making every day to be able to contribute to the country,“ she also noted.

”I can only say 'thank you' for always giving the best of yourself for our beloved Paraguay,“ Peña replied on X.

”It was an honor for me to have a person with your skills but, above all, with your principles and your human qualities to carry forward this dream we share of building a better country for all Paraguayans,” he went on.

Peña and Giménez have a personal friendship dating back some 10 years, it was also reported in Asunción.

Giménez's resignation is effective on Aug. 15.