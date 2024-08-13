Ecuador's VP files gender violence complaint against Noboa

Ecuadorean Vice President Verónica Abad filed a political gender violence complaint against President Daniel Noboa before Quito's Electoral Court (TCE). Although the case was submitted on Aug. 8, it was not reported until Tuesday. A TCE justice will now determine whether or not to admit the complaint.

Abad, who is said not to be on good terms with Noboa since before the runoff, had been appointed to Israel as Ambassador for Peace in November 2023 given the ongoing crisis in that Middle Eastern country but last week Noboa transferred her to Ankara citing security concerns. Noboa signed the decree sending Abad to Türkiye on Aug. 8. “She will continue to perform her duties until her return to the Embassy of Ecuador in Tel Aviv is arranged,” the document states. Abad's transfer came after she filed a request in this regard on July 30. Ecuador's diplomatic team in Israel was also to be relocated.

Pursuant to Ecuador's Code of Democracy, political gender violence is a very serious offense and can entail sanctions ranging from a fine to impeachment plus disenfranchisement for two to four years.

Last Friday, Noboa's National Democratic Action (ADN) party agreed to participate in the 2025 general elections to choose the new head of state until 2029 in addition to renewing the National Assembly.

Abad claimed she felt politically “banished” given Noboa's “hostile” treatment. She has recently questioned Noboa for allegedly restricting her freedom of expression, starting judiciary proceedings against her relatives, and not granting her vacations. Her legal action also targets Foreign Minister Gabriela Sommerfeld, Deputy Government Minister Esteban Torres, and Presidential Advisor Diana Jácome.

In Abad's words, Noboa is a “macho and misogynist” person and her mistake was to have trusted him.

Meanwhile, Deputy Minister Torres underlined Tuesday in a radio interview that Abad was no “little sister of charity” who chose to victimize herself despite her US$ 17,800 monthly salary. In Torres' view, Abad's move seeks to have Noboa banned from running in next year's elections.