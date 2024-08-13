ICC keeps an eye on Venezuela

The International Criminal Court (ICC) is “actively monitoring” the situation in Venezuela, Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan said Monday in The Hague. The South American country is already under investigation for possible crimes against humanity since 2021, he added.

The ICC is “independently assessing” the crisis that erupted on July 28 when the National Electoral Council (CNE) announced that the incumbent Nicolás Maduro had been reelected for the 2025-2031 term while the opposition of Edmundo González Urrutia and disenfranchised Vente Venezuela leader María Corina Machado cried “fraud.” González Urrutia's camp posted the minutes for over 80% of the voting tables on the internet which would render Maduro unable to bounce back even if he got 100% of the remaining votes. Meanwhile, the pro-government CNE claimed its systems were hacked which is why it was unable to produce the documents supporting the Chavista candidate's alleged victory.

In a written statement to journalists, Khan's office said it “actively monitors current events and has received multiple reports of cases of violence and other allegations following the July 28 presidential elections in Venezuela,” after which the regime's forces have detained over 2,200 people demonstrating against Maduro.

”The (prosecutor's) office is independently evaluating all these reports and other available information within the scope of its mandate and jurisdiction. The office has previously successfully asserted its right to continue investigations regarding the situation in Venezuela,“ Khan also noted.

Khan’s office has also “engaged with the Government of Venezuela at the highest level to underline the importance of ensuring that the rule of law is adhered to in the present moment and emphasize that all persons must be protected from violations that may constitute Rome Statute crimes.” The Rome Statute is the court’s founding treaty and outlines the crimes over which it has jurisdiction.

Maduro has called on Venezuelans to denounce election doubters via a government-run app once created to report power outages. He also pledged to incarcerate the unruly opponents for whom there would be ”no pardon“ and ”no mercy.”

“Should any individual or organization have information that may be relevant to this ongoing investigation, we would welcome you to submit this,” a statement from Khan also read.