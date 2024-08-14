Builders find WWII bombs in Dua Lipa's home

British-Albanian singer-songwriter Dua Lipa saw renovation works at her North London home halted when two unexploded bombs from World War II were discovered, the Daily Mail reported Tuesday. As a result, the entertainer had to pay for a soil survey before advancing with the construction of her own studio and a swimming pool.

The devices were reportedly found in several streets surrounding the mansion and are believed to stem from the Luftwaffe's 1940-1941 Blitz. In 2021, Lipa had already faced hindrances to her estate's improvement initiatives. When she submitted a project to build a swimming pool, a Turkish bath, a relaxation area, a movie theater, a waiting room, and a lobby, conservationists and the City Council raised several objections.

According to the Daily Mail, masons have already begun digging under the house and knocking down walls.

Lipa was born in London on Aug. 22, 1995. Time Magazine included her in its list of the top 100 most influential people in the world for 2024. Her first name “Dua” was her grandmother's suggestion and means “love” in Albanian.