High Commissioner for Human Rights concerned about latest developments in Venezuela

14th Wednesday, August 2024 - 10:57 UTC Full article

“All this is exacerbating tensions and further fragmenting Venezuela's social fabric,” Türk said

United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk expressed his “deep concern” for the large number of arbitrary detentions registered in Venezuela since the July 28 elections which incumbent President Nicolás Maduro claims to have won despite the National Electoral Council (CNE) never producing the minutes vouching for it.

The Austrian Türk's office mentioned some 2,400 arbitrary detentions by Maduro's regime in the ensuing protests and spoke of disappearances in addition to a “disproportionate use of force” resulting in an atmosphere “of fear” in the South American country.

“It is particularly worrying that so many people are being detained, charged, or accused of incitement to hatred or under anti-terrorism legislation. Criminal law should never be used to unduly limit the rights to freedom of expression, peaceful assembly, and association,” Türk said.

The UN stated on its website that the 2,400 detained included demonstrators, human rights defenders, adolescents, people with disabilities, members of the opposition or those considered to be related to them, as well as people who acted as electoral observers accredited by the opposition parties in the voting centers.

“In most of the cases documented by UN Human Rights, the detained persons have not been allowed to appoint a lawyer of their choice or to have contact with their relatives. Some of these cases would constitute forced disappearances,” it was argued.

“I call for the immediate release of all persons who have been arbitrarily detained, and guarantees of fair trials for all detainees,” Türk went on. “The disproportionate use of force by law enforcement agents and attacks on demonstrators by armed government supporters, some of which resulted in deaths, must not be repeated.”

“There have also been reports of acts of violence against officials and public buildings by some protesters. Violence is never the answer,” Türk also stressed.

“All deaths that occurred in the context of protests must be investigated and those responsible must be held accountable and punished, in line with standards of due process and fair trials,” he added.

The High Commissioner also ratified his concern over the possible adoption of the bill on the control, regularization, performance, and financing of non-governmental and related organizations, as well as the bill against fascism, neo-fascism, and similar expressions. “I urge the authorities not to adopt these or other laws that undermine the civic and democratic space in the country,” he insisted.

“I am concerned that some people have had their passports canceled, which appears to be an act of retaliation for their legitimate work in the country. All of this is exacerbating tensions and further fragmenting the social fabric of Venezuela,” Türk also pointed out.

Türk's Spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani also explained that since Caracas shut down her agency's mission, on-site work needed to resume.

United Nations (UN) Special Rapporteur for Freedom of Association Gina Romero also denounced the Venezuelan regime's planned onslaught against NGOs. She underlined the “stigmatizing discourse” whereby NGOs and other organizations were linked “with serving as a 'front for terrorism', as well as expressions of social hatred and fascist ideas.”