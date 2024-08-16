Argos Georgia: bodies of six Galician mariners expected Monday in Spain

16th Friday, August 2024

Minute of silence celebrated in Baiona for the sailors of the Argos Georgia ship that died in Falklands waters. Photo: EFE/Salvador Sas

The inquests into the deaths of six 6 crew members of the FV Argos Georgia was opened this week in the Falkland Islands Coroners Court, Malcolm Simmons. Those in attendance, both virtually and in person, included Nigel Phillips, Governor of St Helena, (since the vessel flew the Red Ensign of St Helena), representatives for the Government of South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands, Nick Hibberd from the UK Marine Accident Investigation Branch, Rosario Bernal, Consul General of Spain in London, and next of kin for crew members.

Mr Simmons explained the purposes of the inquiry, stating this is a fact-finding exercise to identify the deceased, and how, where and when they died.

The coroner confirmed the names, dates of birth, job title, and method of identification for the 6 men.

The names of the identified deceased are: Santiago Leyenda Amoedo, Luis Junior Aviles Calle, Geraldo Rodriguez Aspajo, Cesar Augusto Paredes Aspajo, Antonio Barreiro Torea, and Cesar Acevedo Duran.

Three more crew members are still to be formally identified, and there will be another short hearing in the Coroners Court, when their identities are confirmed.

Mr Simmons adjourned proceedings, pending an investigation into the incident by The UK Marine Accident Investigation Branch.

The Spanish media is reporting that the bodies of the three deceased Galician crewmembers from Argos Georgia will be arriving in La Coruña next Monday, according to the next of kin.

They should be landing Monday afternoon with a previous call in Madrid, but on Friday it was yet unknown if there will be an official ceremony.

Of the 27 crew on the Argos Georgia, ten were Spaniards. Of the 27 nine died, fourteen managed to survive but there are still four missing, among them a Galician crew member, Juan Antonio García Rey, second in charge of the engine room, belonging to the town of Ribeira, Coruña province. (Source Penguin News)