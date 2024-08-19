Falklands cancels second season of Loligo squid for conservation reasons

Despite the fishing industry agreeing with reasons not to open the second Loligo season, this will have a significant impact on the fishing sector

FIFCA Chair Cheryl Roberts, said “This is a challenging situation following on from the early closure of the second season in 2023”

In July 2024 the Falkland Islands Fisheries Department conducted a routine pre-season survey prior to the second Loligo season, working in close partnership with local fishing companies. The survey results showed the lowest second pre-season biomass estimate since 2008, with the lower end of the estimate being below the Fisheries Department safe stock replenishment threshold of 10,000 tonnes.

Following FIFD consultation with the fishing industry it was agreed to take a precautionary approach and delay the start of the fishing season, subsequently carrying out a repeat survey in early August 2024. The results of this survey, which was completed on Wednesday 14 August, revealed the average biomass estimate was now well below the 10,000 tonnes safe threshold.

As a result, the Fisheries Department has made the decision not to open the second Loligo season. This decision has been taken as a conservation measure; allowing fishing to proceed when the biomass is at an unprecedented low would pose a serious risk of long-term damage to the Loligo population, which may in turn negatively impact the industry for many years in the future. The Falkland Islands Government is committed to scientific evidence-based decisions that ensure the long-term sustainability of one of the Falkland Islands most valuable fisheries and this approach has been taken following discussion with stakeholders in the Falklands fishing industry.

Despite the fishing industry agreeing with the reasons not to open the second Loligo season, it was noted by them that this will have a significant impact on the fishing sector, financially and operationally, over the coming months and possibly years.

FIFCA Chair Cheryl Roberts, speaking on behalf of the Loligo Producers Group, said “This is a challenging situation following on from the early closure of the second season in 2023. High bunker prices, elevated levels of global supply-chain inflation not experienced for decades and continued high borrowing interest rates are adding to an already challenging environment, particularly at a time when around 20% of the Loligo fleet are currently or are about to be renewed at substantial capital cost (£100m+). It is unprecedented in the Loligo fishery for vessels to mobilise for the season and then for the fishery not to go ahead. LPG recognises the need for a precautionary approach to protect the future seasons. Once these factors are accumulated, it is highly likely that 2024 will see a downturn in profitability and tax payments from the sector and that we are currently working with our membership to better understand this. We remain committed to working collaboratively with Fisheries on the matter and seeking the best possible outcome for the fishery.”