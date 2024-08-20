Brazil begins auctioning of five port terminals

These five areas were initially scheduled for auction on May 23, 2024, but the event was postponed to August due to the state of public calamity in Rio Grande do Sul.

Brazil will lease auction on Wednesday, 21 August five port terminals. The operation is organized by Brazil’s National Agency for Waterway Transportation (ANTAQ) and will be taking place at the Sao Paulo Stock Exchange.

The terminals up for auction are REC08, REC09, and REC10, located at the Port of Recife; RIG10 at the Port of Rio Grande; and RDJ06 at the Port of Rio de Janeiro. The event will be streamed live on ANTAQ’s YouTube channel at 2:00 PM.

According to the studies, the total investment in these five areas is estimated at R$ 73.9 million, (some US$ 14 million). All terminals will be leased under a simplified model with a maximum term of 10 years without the possibility of extension.

REC08 is designated for solid vegetable bulk activities and is expected to receive direct investments of around R$50.9 million (some US$ 10 million). REC09, which is dedicated to handling and storing solid bulk and general cargo, especially rice, is expected to receive investments of R$2.2 million.

Meanwhile, RDJ06, which handles and stores liquid general cargo, is projected to receive R$10.1 million in investments. Terminal REC10, responsible for handling and storing solid bulk and general cargo, is estimated to see R$2.9 million in investments. The RIG10 terminal, which handles and stores general cargo, is expected to attract R$7.8 million in investments. (The Real exchange rate is estimated at R 5,5 per greenback).