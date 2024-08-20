Paraguayan congressman killed when Police raided his home

Paraguayan Congressman Eulalio “Lalo” Gomes, of the ruling Colorado Party, was killed in the wee hours of Monday during a fudgy police raid at his home in the city of Pedro Juan Caballero (PJC). The operation had been ordered by a judge as part of a money laundering investigation. The South American country's Lower House declared three days of mourning and urged a thorough investigation into the incident. The Paraguayan flag was hoisted at half mast at the Legislative Palace.

Witnesses quoted by local media said Gomes mistook the police team for burglars and defended himself with a gun, while his daughter claimed the law enforcement forces did not identify themselves until after the lawmaker was dead. She insisted her father had been murdered and claimed to have heard one officer telling another to “shoot him in the head.” Forensics reports said the victim died of two gunshots to the torso.

Senate Speaker Basilio “Bachi” Núñez insisted it was necessary to know “with what solvency the institutions [had] acted [and] if they were protected by the Constitution and the laws.” He also reckoned the case would “have repercussions” since it involved a sitting lawmaker.

It is “impossible not to recognize the seriousness of the event,” Lower House Speaker Raúl Latorre said. “We demand, a clear, deep, and transparent investigation of what happened and of those responsible,” he added while admitting parliamentarians were not exempt from judiciary investigations. But in this case “there are facts or doubts” regarding the police's behavior.

Congressman Derlis Rodríguez said she believed National Police Chief Carlos Benítez, Interior Minister Enrique Riera, and Attorney General, Emiliano Rolón should lose their jobs.“ She even motioned to impeach Rolón, it was reported.

Riera said he had contacted President Santiago Peña, who is on a trip to Costa Rica. The head of state ratified his confidence in him and Benítez. The Interior Minister thus ruled out turning in his resignation and mentioned that he was sure ”the police did what they had to do.” He also argued that had he opposed the court order he would be in contempt of court and if he delayed its execution he would be obstructing Justice.

He also explained that the search warrant involved the Special Anti-Narcotics Sensitive Intelligence Unit (SIU) and the National Police's Special Operations Force (Fope).

“They entered inside the house, that is, in the courtyard, it is not that he shot from inside the house without knowing who he was. They entered several rooms shouting the usual: 'Police, search and seizure', and when they reached the room where the bedroom was, they were shot at,” said Riera, who also pointed out that Gomes was alive when he was driven to a hospital.

Gomes was known in Amambay for his role as a member of the Rural Association of Paraguay (ARP), being the departmental representative of the organization for several years. In 2022 he entered politics with Fuerza Republicana, supporting the presidential bid of then Vice-President Hugo Velázquez. After Velázquez dropped his candidacy, Gomes stayed behind Arnoldo Wiens, who represented the faction of then-President Mario Abdo that eventually lost to Peña in the ANR's primaries.