Paraguay River downspout reaching historic lows

21st Wednesday, August 2024 - 09:45 UTC Full article

Paraguay's National Administration of Navigation and Ports (ANNP) reported Tuesday that the Paraguay River had dawned two centimeters below Monday's level at 0.71 meters, dangerously approaching the Oct. 6, 2021, all-time low of -0.75 meters.

River and Maritime Shipowners Center (Centro de Armadores Fluviales y Marítimos - Cafym) President Raúl Valdez admitted that a new historic mark could happen anytime this week. Hence, shipping companies are preparing contingency plans.

“We are indeed about to touch the historical record low level recorded in the Paraguay River. Very possibly this week that will happen and besides that it is important to clarify that we are touching that level at least two months earlier than it had been in 2021, so it is estimated that this will continue to fall for at least 60 more days. This means that we could reach levels well below the record levels that have been registered throughout history,” Valdez explained.

“In the northern zone, although there are serious difficulties, the last convoys are leaving the critical zones, but there are already some convoys that are stopped. This is between Vallemí and Concepción, where there are critical passes that are really very complicated. There is a large amount of vessel traffic that today is having serious difficulties in getting through these passes with the current river levels,” he added.

He also pointed out that in the southern zone, between Pilar and Villeta, navigation was still taking place, albeit with a loss of cargo capacity of approximately 40%. “Measures are being taken, dredging works are being carried out, but the forecasts are definitely not at all encouraging and this could end up affecting the normal development, which is what we have been saying since almost the beginning of the year”, he said.

There are three active dredging contracts but works would not be finished before Jan. 2026, Paraguay's Public Works Ministry official René Peralbo explained. (Source: ABC)