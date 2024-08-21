US sanctions former Haitian president for alleged drug trafficking

Martelly is believed to have been involved in drug trafficking to the US, money laundering, and other illegal activities

The United States' Treasury Department Tuesday imposed a series of sanctions on former Haitian President Michel Joseph Martelly (2011-2016) for allegedly abusing his influence to facilitate drug trafficking. The former head of state is also accused of perpetuating the ongoing crisis in the Caribbean country. The Federal Government agency said Martelly aided “the trafficking of dangerous drugs, including cocaine, destined for the United States.” It was also argued that Martelly was involved in money laundering activities.

Washington underlined the ”significant and destabilizing role he [Martelly] and other corrupt political elites have played in perpetuating the ongoing crisis in Haiti,” Acting Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Bradley Smith said in a statement.

“The United States, along with our international partners, is committed to disrupting those who facilitate the drug trafficking, corruption, and other illicit activities fueling the horrific gang violence and political instability,” he added.

Tuesday’s measure entailed the freezing of all of Martelly’s assets in the United States and threatens to impose similar sanctions on anyone dealing with him. Canada has already imposed similar sanctions on Martelly and two former prime ministers in 2022 for similar reasons.

With criminal groups controling about 80% of Port-au-Prince, a UN-sponsored peackeeping force from Kenya has been deployed in the violence-torn country. Some 578,000 people have been displaced due to the ongoing gang wars while nearly 5 million out of a population of 11.7 million are facing food insecurity. The UN also said some 1.6 million people were at risk of starvation amid widespread killings, ransom kidnappings and sexual violence.