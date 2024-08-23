US Embassy in Buenos Aires issues “black widow” travel alert

The United States Embassy in Buenos Aires Thursday issued an alert to American travelers willing to visit the Argentine capital given an increase in cases of “black widows,” women who drug their occasional partners to steal their belongings, particularly at bars and among users of dating apps.

“We have seen a significant increase in this type of robbery and US law requires us to warn US citizens in situations such as these,” the diplomatic mission explained. US authorities insisted this is a regular practice in cases of potential risks linked to insecurity events, large demonstrations, and health crises such as the Covid-19 emergency.

Young women target victims who are usually older in a modus operandi that is becoming increasingly common. Their preferred drug is clonazepam, it was also reported.

The Embassy recommended avoiding leaving food or drink unattended in a bar or restaurant, turning down any offer “to eat or drink from a stranger” and exerting extreme caution before inviting people over to a hotel or residence. If in imminent danger, contact local authorities by dialing 911, travellers were also advised.

Other measures included avoiding isolated locations, such as residences or hotel rooms, and telling a friend or family member of any plans with details of the meeting place and the person contacted through the app. Victims lured this way often have their electronic devices stolen, which often contain all evidence of communication with the perpetrators.

Tourists were also suggested to trust their instincts and not hesitate to walk away from any awkward situation. If drugging is suspected, medical help should be sought immediately.

Buenos Aires daily Clarín recalled recent cases in Nov. 2022, and March and Aug. 2023 that made headlines back in their days.