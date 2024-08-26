Brazilians advised to leave war-torn Lebanon

26th Monday, August 2024 - 22:56 UTC Full article

The Israeli forces are upping their defensive deployments targeting Hezbollah targets within Lebanon

Brazil's Embassy in Beirut Sunday advised the some 21,000 nationals of the South American country living in Lebanon to leave as soon as possible or avoid all travel to the war-torn region after tension with Israel escalated over the weekend, Agencia Brasil reported.

“The embassy advises that citizens residing in or traveling through Lebanon leave the country by their own means until the situation stabilizes,” the message read.

In addition, those who choose to stay should avoid the southern region, border areas, and other high-risk zones where attacks are concentrated.

The statement also urges Brazilians to follow local authorities' instructions, take precautionary measures, avoid rallies and protests, ensure their passports are valid for at least six more months, and update their registration data at the Brazilian embassy.

The Lebanese group Hezbollah and the Israeli army have intensified their missile exchanges along the border, with Hezbollah launching hundreds of rockets and drones against Israel on Sunday morning. In response, Israel reportedly conducted airstrikes on Lebanon using 100 jets.

The conflict on Lebanon's border with Israel began simultaneously with the war in the Gaza Strip, following October 7, 2023. Hezbollah leaders have stated that the attacks will persist as long as Israel continues its campaign in the Palestinian enclave. In recent days, the violence has escalated, partly in retaliation for the assassination of Hezbollah leader Fuad Shukr in Lebanon.

“Brazil urges all parties involved to exercise the utmost restraint to prevent further intensification of hostilities and to avoid the conflict spreading throughout the Middle East,” the Brazilian Foreign Ministry noted on Sunday.