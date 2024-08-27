Jet fuel shortage grounds numerous flights in Colombia

Carriers able to fly as scheduled have upped the price of their tickets by 50%

Jet fuel shortages have led airlines operating in Colombia to reschedule their services. The problem was reportedly caused by an electrical failure at the Cartagena refinery on Aug. 16.

Avianca had to cancel 26 services in Valledúpar from Aug. 26 to Sept. 2 and will only fly this week between Bogotá and Cartagena on Thursday and Friday with one service each day. In addition, the sale of tickets for travel between Bogotá and San Andrés has been canceled for a whole week, among other irregularities.

“We suggest you consult with your airline operators regarding the status of your flights,” a sign at Medellín's airport read. “Some flights will be temporarily closed for sale” due to the country's jet fuel shortage, Avianca also announced in a statement. “Now, our priority is to protect travelers, their flight plans, and preserve connectivity. That is why we have sought mechanisms to minimize the impact of this situation on the operation. This situation shows the need for the actors in the supply chain to anticipate and coordinate better in order to have clarity on inventories and fuel availability,” the company added.

Other carriers such as Easyfly are adjusting to normal schedules, although the prices of tickets went up by 50%.

However, President Gustavo Petro insisted on X that there was no shortage of jet fuel. “What exists is an irregular activity that is already under investigation,” he argued.

“Until yesterday we had no report of operations canceled for a cause associated with fuels,” Transport Minister María Constanza García also said while admitting that some airlines were not selling tickets to some destinations as a precaution. According to the minister, fuel inventories at airports were being watched closely to minimize the damage. She also pointed out that operations from Bogotá's El Dorado were covered for the next 5 days.

The fuel crisis went public when LATAM Airlines Colombia reported there was no more fuel at Leticia, Montería, and Bucaramanga while levels at Bogotá were reaching dangerous lows. The electrical failure at the Cartagena refinery on Aug, 16 was expected to cause a 5% deficit in the country’s aviation fuel deliveries. However, the State-run Ecopetrol company claimed operations at the Cartagena refinery had not been affected. Nevertheless, Ecopetrol imported an additional 100,000 barrels of aviation fuel due in the country later this week.

In the meantime, LATAM is tanking up outside Colombia for its international flights and adjusted its operations accordingly, due to which 36 of Tuesday's scheduled flights have been canceled. The airline will continue to monitor fuel availability and make the necessary adjustments to its schedule, LATAM CEO Santiago Álvarez explained. Passengers affected by the cancellations will be able to reschedule their flights, make changes within a maximum of one year, or request a refund.