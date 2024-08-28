FACh triggers alert over unidentified aircraft neat Strait of Magellan

28th Wednesday, August 2024 - 19:02 UTC Full article

When the F-5s reached the area there were no signs of the intruding aircraft

Chile's Air Force (FACh) deployed two F-5 fighter jets from the Chabunco air base in Punta Arenas after unidentified traffic was detected Tuesday at around 7 pm local time in the vicinity. Some Chilean outlets said the alleged intruder stemmed from Argentina but Defense Minister Maya Fernández never admitted (nor denied) the possibility.

The undeclared traffic was detected at an altitude of 3,000 feet between Mount Aymond and the Strait of Magellan. But once the Chilean units arrived in the area the alleged trespassing aircraft could not be spotted.

“Yesterday, around twenty hours in the eastern area of the Magellan Strait, there was an alert of unidentified air traffic, before which our Chilean Air Force activated the protocols, taking off the F-5 aircraft in safeguard of our sovereignty,” Fernández explained. “Subsequently, contact with this air traffic was lost and an investigation is currently underway,” she added. “What should be said and for the peace of mind of all citizens is that the Air Force activated the protocols and defended our border and sovereignty as it should,” Minister Fernández also pointed out.

Interior Minister Carolina Tohá said Chile's Ambassador in Buenos Aires Antonio Viera-Gallo contacted Argentine authorities to discuss the incident, of which Buenos Aires was reported to have no knowledge. Tohá also pointed out that the intruding aircraft had left Chile's airspace by the time the F-5s reached the area.

Argentine, Chilean and United States units are scheduled to carry out some joint maneuvers in the area in October.

Built in the United States by Northrop, the first F-5s -also referred to as Tiger III- entered service in Chile with the arrival of 18 units (15 single-seat ones and 3 training aircraft) on July 26, 1976. The model is currently active at the 12th Aviation Group.