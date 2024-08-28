Falklands, instructions for pensioners receiving payments from overseas

Due to unforeseen circumstances, the overseas payment system, Straight to Bank, is experiencing an issue. The Falkland Islands Government are working with Standard Chartered to urgently investigate this issue and an update will be provided as soon as we have more information.

The Pensions Office have arranged alternative methods to pay overseas pensions although there may be a short delay in these payments being received. Pension Payments made directly to Standard Chartered Bank, Stanley, are not affected by this issue

The Pensions Office asks you to check your emails in case you have been contacted for further details.

If you have not received your pension payment by 30 August 2024 please contact fips@sec.gov.fk or call the Pensions Office on +500 28417 or +500 28442 and the Pensions team can look into this further.

If you know somebody that is due to receive an overseas pension payment, please can you share this press statement with them.

We apologize for any inconvenience caused. Please do not hesitate to contact us if you have any concerns.