Case in Comodoro Rivadavia not mpox, lab tests show

29th Thursday, August 2024 - 08:18 UTC Full article

Health authorities in the Argentine Patagonian city of Comodoro Rivadavia admitted Wednesday that a suspected case of monkeypox was ruled out after the laboratory results came in.

A man had showed up last week at a local private sanatorium with symptoms compatible with the disease and with a history of recent trips to other cities. Blood samples were sent to the Malbrán Institute in Buenos Aires and the results were negative. Pending the outcome of the Malbrán Institute tests, the patient had been isolated at his home.

“In Comodoro, we have no patients infected with this...; there are no cases at the moment,” Regional Hospital Associate Director Laura Álvarez told local media. “It is important to respect and be cautious about this type of situation, taking into account the sensitivity of the recent Covid; we should not stigmatize,” she added while insisting that people with any compatible symptoms who had been in contact with people who had a travel history sought medical help.

Also Wednesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) issued an advisory recalling, among other topics, that anyone can catch mpox, regardless of their age, gender, sexual orientation, or lifestyle. The United Nations agency also underlined that people with the malady's distinctive symptoms should remain isolated, and listed the following as signs to be on alert for:

• Rash that develops into blisters

• Sore throat

• Fever

• Low energy

• Headache

• Muscle aches

“If you experience these symptoms, isolate at home, contact a health worker, and get tested,” the WHO noted while explaining that people who have had the disease in the past “are more likely to have some immunity than others” and would therefore be chosen to be “the designated caregiver” in case other family member contracted it. However, the WHO recommended that even these people “should be doing everything you can to avoid getting re-infected.”