De Moraes keeps targeting X in Brazil

Ironically, De Moraes publishes his decisions through the STF's X account

Brazil's Supreme Federal Court (STF) Justice Alexandre De Moraes Wednesday gave tycoon Elon Musk 24 hours to appoint a legal representative for the social media platform X in the South American country or face suspension, Agencia Brasil reported. Ironically, the summons was posted through the STF's X account.

The measure compels Musk to appoint a legal representative in Brazil within 24 hours. In the event of non-compliance, the social network could be suspended in the country. On Aug. 17, Musk announced the closure of the company's headquarters in Brazil and accused De Moraes of threatening him.

The judge's latest ruling seeks compliance with his decisions ordering the blocking of the profile of Senator Marcos do Val (PL-ES) and other people under investigation, which are yet to be obeyed.

On August 13, the senator was the target of precautionary measures ordered by De Moraes as part of the investigations into the Jan. 8 coup attempt.

In addition to having his social media blocked, the lawmaker had his bank accounts frozen for an amount of R$ 50 million (almost US$ 9 million). The measure was announced by the parliamentarian himself through a post on the platform.

After X failed to comply with the account's suspension, De Moraes upped the daily fine against the social network from R$ 50,000 (US$ 8,987.5) to R$ 200,000 (US$ 35,950) and warned that further non-compliance could constitute a crime of disobedience by X's legal representative in Brazil.

Faced with the measure, Musk closed his office in the country. The company currently has no legal representative in Brazil.