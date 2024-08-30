São Paulo authorities arrest 10th suspect in connection with intentional fires

Two firefighters have been killed so far since Aug. 21

Authorities in the Brazilian State of São Paulo announced Thursday that a total of 10 suspects had been arrested in connection with the numerous fires affecting the area and which were proven to have been man-caused, Agencia Brasil reported. Two firefighters have died as a result of the phenomenon, which has already caused losses estimated to be over R$ 1 billion (around US$ 179.7 million).

A 39-year-old man who set fire to several parts of a sugarcane plantation in the town of Pindorama, near São José do Rio Preto became the 10th detainee since Aug. 21, the São Paulo Public Security Secretariat (SSP-SP) said.

The fire spread over an extensive area of the plantation, a scenario that has been common due to the exceptionally dry weather in recent weeks. The man was arrested in the act after security guards from a company near the site called the police.

A bicycle, a lighter, a box of matches, and R$ 158 were seized from the suspect. In a statement to the police, he said he had used drugs before the crime. He was remanded to Catanduva Public Prison. More than 7,000 responders have been deployed since last week.

Earlier on Thursday, the SSP confirmed two more arrests, which took place on Wednesday night (28), on a highway in Franca (SP), according to the website G1. So far, the SSP has confirmed that two suspects have been arrested in Franca, two in Batatais, two in São José do Rio Preto, one in Jales, one in Guaraci, one in Salto, and one in Pindorama.