Uruguay should not underestimate mpox threat, official says

2nd Monday, September 2024 - 07:49 UTC

“We cannot let our guard down under any public health threat,” Satdjian pointed out

Uruguay's Health Undersecretary José Luis Satdjian insisted this weekend that the country must remain alert for a possible monkeypox outbreak: “We cannot lower our guard,” the official stressed while pointing out that local authorities have stayed in contact with the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) after the declaration of public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC).

“We are very vigilant against monkeypox. We cannot let our guard down under any public health threat. We are doing everything we can to stay informed and prepared,” Satdjian stressed while recalling a similar outbreak in Europe and North America in 2022. In his view, the current situation should not be underestimated.

In mid-August, WHO declared an international public health emergency over the outbreak of monkeypox.

Although most cases were initially confirmed in Africa, where over 500 deaths were reported, the malady has also been spotted in Europe, Asia, and Latin America, particularly in neighboring Argentina, but none so far in Uruguay.

In one of its latest advisories, the WHO recommended the use of facemasks to prevent contagion. For the time being, the suggestion was aimed at healthcare professionals in contact with infected patients as well as for their caregivers outside a hospital environment.

The WHO's global preparedness and response strategy has been said to require at least US$ 87.4 million to be set in motion. The funds will be used at the health agency's headquarters and in its regional and country offices to carry out a coordinated response. Meanwhile, the agency called on donors to fully fund the plan to prevent the disease from spreading.