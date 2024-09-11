Trump not so eager to debate Harris again

The Republican candidate insisted Tuesday's debate was “rigged” against him

Former US President Donald Trump said he felt now “less inclined” to hold another debate with Vice President Kamala Harris after Tuesday's clash which the Democratic hopeful was deemed to have won, albeit with some assistance from ABC’s moderators David Muir and Linsey Davis, whose performance he found to have been ”dishonest.” Trump also admitted that he would consider a rematch if hosted by “a fair network.” Now it is Harris who was said to be looking forward to another round.

“She wants it because she lost,” Trump told Fox's Sean Hannity. “You know what happens when you’re a prizefighter and you lose, you immediately want a new fight… maybe if it was on a fair network I would do that,” he added while calling ABC the “most dishonest news organization.” He also claimed that the network carried out a “ridiculous and biased” coverage of his campaign appearances.

“So many things I said were debunked like totally debunked,” Trump also pointed out. “But she could say anything she wanted. My stuff was right, but they would correct you,” he further argued after being repeatedly interrupted and fact-checked by Muir and Davis, something that was never done against Harris, despite some of her statements meriting verification. In this scenario, Trump insisted Tuesday's debate was “rigged.”

The Republican nominee also criticized singer Taylor Swift for endorsing Harris and said the performer would pay for that “with her market sales.” Swift went public about the issue just minutes after the debate, saying that she would vote for Harris “because she fights for rights and causes that I think need a warrior to stand up for them.”

A movement of Taylor fans calling themselves “Swifties for Kamala” has raised over US$ 150,000 for the Democrats' campaign, as Harris keeps climbing up the polls following Joseph Biden's decision not to seek reelection after a poor performance in a debate with Trump in June.

Harris and Trump met again Wednesday morning during the event marking the 23rd anniversary of the Twin Towers bombing by Al Qaeda in 2001. Both contenders ceremonially shook hands at the so-called “ground zero” area.