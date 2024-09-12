“Celebrity Ascent” inaugural cruise call to Gibraltar

Minister Christian Santos with Captain Dimitrios Kafetzis

Gibraltar Minister of Employment, Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos visited the Celebrity Ascent vessel on its inaugural cruise call to Gibraltar. Built in 2023, the Ascent is one of 17 ships in Celebrity’s fleet, accommodating 3.950 passengers and crew.

Welcomed on board by Captain Dimitrios Kafetzis, Minister Santos was presented with a plaque to commemorate the occasion. The Minister reciprocated the gesture with a framed memento featuring our iconic Rock.

Minister Santos said: “All cruise calls are warmly welcomed to Gibraltar. In 2024 we have had 86 cruise calls so far with a further 103 scheduled to make a stop here to the end of the year. Of these, 6 have been inaugural calls with a further 8 awaited.

I am always pleased to host new liners, bringing in further business to Gibraltar and giving us the opportunity to showcase to new audiences.”

The Celebrity vessel is 1073 ft long and has a gross tonnage of 146.000 tons,