Uruguay: Astesiano granted parole

13th Friday, September 2024 - 09:17 UTC Full article

Astesiano plans to remain in Florida, where he has established a wholesale business

Former Uruguayan Presidential Chief Bodyguard Alejandro Astesiano has been released from jail given his good behavior and other reasons that led Judge Noelia Gutierrez to understand that his social insertion was favorable. The Prosecutor's Office now has six days to appeal the measure.

The magistrate also argued that there was “no new crime commission.” However, Astesiano “will be subject to the surveillance of the police authority and must comply with the conditions imposed in article 102 of the Criminal Code,” she specified.

Astesiano has been “cautious when making decisions”, has expressed regret for past actions, and strives to “project actions to achieve changes,” maintaining an “optimistic attitude” in the face of these challenges, the judge also noted.

Throughout his detention, Astesiano maintained cordial relations with both fellow inmates and prison officials. He was housed in a so-called trust sector, where security measures are less strict, and he has enjoyed special transitory releases, all of them in accordance with regulations in force.

“It is good for me to see the family,” said Astesiano after his release from the Florida prison where he had stayed since March 2023 after being sentenced to four years and a half for influence peddling, disclosure of secrets, and association to commit a crime. He was also handed down a fine and banned from holding any public office.

Astesiano plans to remain in Florida, where he has established a wholesale business under the name “Fibra Tim,” it was also explained.

The Astesiano case involved a passport forgery network resulting in the dismissal of several Uruguayan Police chiefs, in addition to the presidential chief bodyguard.