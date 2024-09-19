Exploring the globalization of entertainment and its impact

The one constant around the world is that everything changes, and this is just as true when it comes to the world of entertainment. The biggest changes can be seen relatively recently, thanks to the rapid advances made in the field of tech. This is something that has impacted the sector globally, ensuring that there are fewer borders when it comes to accessing entertainment, leading to its globalization.

Understanding the Globalization of Entertainment



Globalization is a pretty straightforward concept, it just means the interdependence of countries around the world brought about by things such as trade and technology. To help illustrate this, let's look at a set example. The Motorcycle Diaries is a film co-produced by companies from Argentina, Chile, Peru, and the UK, amongst other countries. Even though the movie was fully filmed in South America, it wouldn't exist without the collaboration of countries like the UK.

Movies/TV shows aren't the only category that has been influenced by this phenomenon, another popular example can be found in the online casino sector, an industry that has been gaining traction globally. For those who haven’t visited such websites before, here you can find a variety of options like big jackpot slots, blackjack, and roulette. Many of these games are heavily inspired by other cultures, such as Mayan Eagle and Amazon Kingdom, representing the international client base of online casinos as a whole.

Of course, these are just a couple of examples, however, both reflect the essence of globalization when it comes to entertainment. And now it's time to discuss its importance and impact on the field in question.

The Impact of Globalization



In recent years, there has been an increase in diversity in varying mediums. This is a result of more people from different countries having access to the same entertainment, thanks to the rise of technologies like streaming. This means that creators are ensuring their cast of characters looks like their viewers to increase global interest, enabling viewers to become more open-minded along with providing more opportunities to people who come from different backgrounds.

When it comes to the world of gaming, people are now no longer limited to competing only locally. It has forced players to continuously work harder to reach higher levels, thus making the field more interesting. This has also helped further legitimize gaming, as it's becoming increasingly harder to make it.

Thanks to globalization, it's becoming more commonplace for people in different countries working in entertainment to collaborate on projects, such as with the movie we mentioned above. This has even been openly encouraged by some governments. For instance, we can take a look back at the co-production treaty signed by Brazil and the U.K. back in 2012. What this meant was that any movies that fit their terms could access benefits like tax incentives and federal public funds.