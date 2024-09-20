Argentine woman in England killed by her son

Juliana had moved to England at the age of 20

A 48-year-old Mar del Plata-born woman living in England was shot dead at her Luton home. The perpetrator appears to have been her 18-year-old son who would have also killed his two siblings. The suspect, named Nicholas Prosper, has been placed in custody. At the time of his detention some 600 meters from the crime scene he was still in possession of the gun used to assassinate Juliana Falcón, her son Kyle (16), and her daughter Giselle (13).

During Monday's arraignment hearing, his father Ray Prosper told his son: “I still love you, son. I know it's not your fault.” Local authorities are carrying out a series of psychiatric evaluations of the suspect.

Known in Luton as Julie Prosper, Falcón was born in Mar del Plata in 1976 and emigrated to England at the age of 20 after pursuing some art studies in her native city. She is remembered as a bright and enthusiastic woman, according to local media. The victim was notorious in her community for her involvement in charitable causes, it was also reported.

Kyle was an avid football player and boxing fighter with an active profile on TikTok. The BBC said his friends highlighted his joy and sense of humor.

Giselle attended school at Lea Manor High School, where she stood out for her academic performance. The school's principal mourned the loss and psychological support was provided to students and staff after the event.