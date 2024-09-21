Paraguay exports US$ 665 million worth of beef to Chile

21st Saturday, September 2024

Chile accounts for 50% of Paraguay's beef exports

During a gathering this week at Chile's Embassy in Asunción to celebrate the 214th anniversary of the country's independence, Ambassador Manuel Francisco Gormaz Lira highlighted that Paraguay was Chile's fifth-largest trading partner in the region and the tenth-largest in the world. Yearly trade between the two countries amounted to US$ 1.8 billion.

The diplomat also pointed out that last year Paraguay exported more than 128,000 tons of beef worth US$ 665 million, according to a report from the National Service of Animal Quality and Health (Senacsa), which represented 50% of Paraguayan beef sales abroad.

Attending the event among other guests was Paraguay's Rural Association (ARP) President Daniel Prieto Davey.

European Union



Meanwhile, the European Union (EU) announced this week that starting Oct. 6 it would be suspending imports of Brazilian beef from female cattle until it can be determined that those animals had not been treated with estradiol, a hormone used for fixed-time artificial insemination (FTAI). In the meantime, only beef from males will be traded.

The measure will also apply to the United Kingdom, it was explained. Estradiol is banned in those territories given the potential presence of hormone residues in the meat.