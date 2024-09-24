Brazil condemns Israel's onslaught against Hezbollah in Lebanon

The Brazilian Embassy in Beirut continues to provide assistance and guidance to the local Brazilian community, Itamaraty underlined

Brazil's Foreign Ministry condemned “in the strongest terms” Israel's deployment into parts of Lebanese territory Monday which left 492 people dead and 1,645 wounded. Itamaraty also deplored Tel Aviv's declarations in favor of the military operations urging “Lebanese civilians to evacuate their homes in those regions” as people fleeing southern Lebanon caused traffic jams.

“Brazil renews its appeal to the parties involved to immediately cease the attacks, in order to interrupt the worrying escalation of tensions, which threatens to lead the region into a conflict of wide proportions, with a severe negative impact on civilian populations,” the South American country insisted through a statement.

Brasilia also said it was “following with concern” the situation in Lebanese territory and the impact on the Brazilian community, which has been recommended to leave the area.

On Monday, Israeli troops launched a new wave of raids targeting at least 300 sites where the Iran-supported Lebanese militia Hezbollah, an ally of the radical Palestinian group Hamas, was believed to store weapons. Israel is upping its military deployment after the explosions last week of hundreds of pagers and walkie-talkies used by Hezbollah members, killing at least 37 and leaving around 4,000 others injured.

In this scenario, the Brazilian Embassy in Beirut continues to provide assistance and guidance to the Brazilian community, it was also explained.