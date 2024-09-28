World Tourism Day celebrated globally

28th Saturday, September 2024

Tourists exploring the Falklands.

Under the theme “more and better investment for people, planet and prosperity,” Tourism once again celebrated its Global Day Friday with special events at every typical destination for leisure travelers as customary since 1980. Defined by the United Nations as “one of the most important economic sectors in the world,” the activity accounts for 9% of the world's Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Tourism is also one of the pillars of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, which includes the promotion of “inclusive and sustainable economic growth, employment and decent work for all” while focusing on “ensuring sustainable consumption and production patterns” to “conserve and sustainably use the oceans, seas and marine resources.”

For some countries, tourism represents up to 20% of their GDP, with the hotel, restaurant, and travel industries meaning over 260 million workplaces worldwide. According to the International Labor Organization (ILO), tourism serves as an “important gateway to the world of work,” especially for women, youth, and migrant workers in developing and least-developed countries.

The World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), chose to create World Tourism Day every Sept. 27 since 1980 during a meeting in Torremolinos, Spain. The date was chosen in 1979 after the 1970 adoption of the Organization's Statutes to raise awareness “among the international community about the social, cultural, political and economic value of tourism.” Late September also heralds the end of the Summer recess season in the northern hemisphere.

Leisure travel has gone from 25 million trips in 1950 to 1.3 billion today with revenues soaring accordingly. Among the reasons for this development were: The Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which recognized the right to vacation for all workers; better working conditions in many countries; the global strengthening of the middle class; less expensive air travel; and new technologies such as the internet.

The UNWTO also named 2017 the International Year of Sustainable Tourism for Development, to promote a better understanding among the peoples of the world, in addition to raising awareness of the rich heritage of the various civilizations and the inherent values of the various cultures.

See: https://www.falklandislands.com/