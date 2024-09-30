Paraguay River sets new all-time low in Asunción

The situation remains critical regarding navigability

Paraguay's Meteorology and Hydrology Directorate reported Sunday that the Paraguay River set a new all-time low after falling four centimeters from Saturday's mark to stand at -1.17 meters.

Historic minimums were also recorded in Rosario (-0.35 meters), Puerto Antequera (-0.26), Villeta (-0.83), and Itá Enramada (-0.66). Other significant drops were reported in Ladario, Vallemí, and Concepción while Isla Margarita, Fuerte Olimpo, Bahía Negra, and Alberdi did not post any variations from Saturday's levels.

Although the Paraguay River showed increased measurements of 8 centimeters in Humaitá and 6 centimeters in Pilar, the situation remained critical regarding navigability. Vessels have been forced to reduce the volume of cargo by up to 70% in the southern stretch of the Paraguay River, the route through which 80% of the country's foreign trade moves and serves as a connection with its neighbors and the Atlantic.

In this scenario, local rice farmers insisted during the weekend that their irrigation water was not to blame for the Paraguay River's decline.

“The use of water for rice production in the Paraguay River basin does not influence nor has a significant relationship with the historical drop of the river,” said the Paraguayan Rice Federation (Feparroz) in a press release.

Paraguay's Environment Ministry warned last week that the current low water levels posed an increased risk to aquatic ecosystems, with the possible death of fish, in addition to water supply shortages to various communities.