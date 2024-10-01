Get our news on your inbox! x

Falklands: Strong turnout for World Tourism Day celebrations

Tuesday, October 1st 2024 - 23:56 UTC
The Falkland Islands Tourist Board (FITB) celebrated a successful World Tourism Day event, with a strong turnout from both businesses and the community. Eight local tourism businesses participated, and for the first time, the event also featured arts and crafts, showcasing four different types of crafts. This addition reflects the growing involvement of local suppliers, with 73 now represented at the Jetty Visitor Centre.

FITB noted the importance of face-to-face engagement between businesses and the public. “World Tourism Day allows businesses to connect directly with the community and push their offerings,” an FITB spokesperson said.

The event’s annual scavenger hunt drew 24 teams this year, with Team Double Trouble taking first place. FITB expressed gratitude for the community’s continued support and participation in making the event a success.

Categories: Tourism, Falkland Islands.
Tags: Falkland Islands Tourist Board (FITB), World Tourism Day.

