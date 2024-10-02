China opens up to 4 Argentine meat plants

2nd Wednesday, October 2024

China accounts for nearly 80% of Argentina's beef exports

A total of four new Argentine meat plants were allowed by China to send beef shipments to the Asian country, it was announced this week by Buenos Aires' Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries Secretariat. The new clearance was said to have resulted from negotiations with Beijing's Animal and Plant Quarantine Department of the General Administration of Customs of China (GACC).

According to Argentina's National Agri-Food Health and Quality Service (Senasa), so far this year 426,898 tons of bovine meat products, both bone-in and boneless, have been exported to China, a market representing nearly 80% of the country's beef exports.

“These authorizations are the result of the efforts made by our portfolio together with Senasa and represent a step forward in the expansion of our exports to international markets,” a statement from the Agriculture Secretariat read.

The new plants accessing the Chinese market is a crucial boost for the meat processing industry, it was also explained. The new authorizations will be valid from Sept. 2024 to Sept. 2028.

The GACC published on its web page an update of the list of foreign producers and processors of Argentine land animal protein and fat for animal consumption, with the incorporation of the meat packing plants Quickfood SA, Mapar SA, Refineria del Centro SA, and SA Importadora y Exportadora de la Patagonia.