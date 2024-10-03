Get our news on your inbox! x

Remember me Forgot password

MercoPress, en Español

Montevideo, October 4th 2024 - 14:18 UTC

 

 

Chagos Archipelago: Political Agreement between the UK and Mauritius

Thursday, October 3rd 2024 - 14:20 UTC
Full article 4 comments

The UK Government has confirmed today (Thursday 3 October) that it has reached a political agreement on the exercise of sovereignty over the Chagos Archipelago. Today’s political agreement is subject to the finalisation of a treaty. Under the terms of this treaty the United Kingdom will agree that Mauritius is sovereign over the Chagos Archipelago, including Diego Garcia.

For an initial period of 99 years, the United Kingdom will be authorised to exercise, with respect to Diego Garcia, the sovereign rights and authorities of Mauritius required to ensure the continued operation of the existing base on Diego Garcia well into the next century.

I am aware that there may be concerns, either amongst the Falkland Islands community or others, of potential read across to the Falkland Islands.

I would like to reassure you that the legal and historical contexts of the Chagos Archipelago and the Falkland Islands are very different. UK Ministers have been very clear throughout the process that the UK will not agree to anything that runs the risk of jeopardising sovereignty in other Overseas Territories.

The UK Government remains committed to defending the Falkland Islanders’ right of self-determination, and the UK’s unwavering commitment to defend UK sovereignty remains undiminished.
 

Categories: Politics, Falkland Islands, International.
Tags: British Crown Colony of Mauritius, Chagos Islands, Diego Garcia Islands, Falklands’ self-determination.

Top Comments

Disclaimer & comment rules
  • Monkeymagic

    Will be interesting to see how many Chagos Islanders return to their homeland and how they will manage without fresh water. Not sure many will leave the Seychelles or Surrey to return.

    My bet is fewer than 50 and they won’t stay more than a year and then blame Britain and request compensation.

    Posted 22 hours ago 0
  • Monkeymagic

    Argentine zit

    pop..you get it, we have given the problem to Mauritius, the Chagos islanders never wanted to return and Mauritius only wanted revenue from the US for the base. Britain never had a use for the islands as there was no population.

    Maybe now it will get into your thick skull.

    Britain gave up its Empire voluntarily 60-70 years ago, if we wanted land we had more than any country ever, we did not and do not.

    We wanted Diego Garcia to protect the base, and we look after the Falklands to protect the people from idiotic Peronists like you.

    Argentina is the colonialist, genocidal massacre through Patagonia and still wants more land .

    At least your current President isnt as stupid or ridiculous as the last few.

    Posted 21 hours ago 0
  • Esteban Domingo Fernandez

    Argie zit as said before, do you enjoy making a fool of yourself, you are pretty good at it, the Peronist party must love you, so easy to control and brainwash,

    Posted 21 hours ago 0
Read all comments

Please log in or register (it’s free!) to comment.

 

 