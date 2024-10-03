What new Latin American movies are available to stream?

Photo: Netflix

The arrival of streaming services has allowed Latin American movies to reach a wider audience than ever before. With a variety of films from across the region making waves recently, what are some of the best new movies you might want to stream?

El Paseo 7 - The Paseo de Olla in Colombia

This Colombian movie looks at a Colombian tradition known as Paseo de Olla. This is where a family heads to the river to eat a sancocho stew and carry out classic activities like rock throwing and swimming. It’s set up as a comedy where two naive filmmakers go along to witness the Cabello family’s annual picnic by the river.

Zero to Hero - Brazilian Romantic Comedy



Zero to Hero tells the story of a struggling musician who is stuck in a rut. His life changes when he is called up to replace a famous singer (Sandro) on a tour. The fact he looks exactly like the singer he’s replacing leads to plenty of confusion when he falls for the woman that Sandro had rejected earlier.

This is just one of many intriguing comedies to come out of Brazil in recent years, with other titles including Someone Borrowed, Just Short of Perfect, and Just Another Christmas. If you like these modern films, you might want to check out some of the best Brazilian movies of the past like Limite and City of God. Meanwhile, Caramelo and Son of a Thousand Men are among the upcoming releases from this country on Netflix.

Queens on the Run - A Mexican Road Trip



Reviews of this 2023 comedy are mixed, but if you’ve ever wondered what a Mexican road trip is like then you can find out by streaming Queens on the Run and judge it for yourself. Starring Martha Higareda and Paola Núñez, it follows four friends who can finally go on the road trip they’ve put off for too long.

As you can imagine, the friends get into all sorts of wild situations along the way. The light-hearted dialogue sometimes gets more serious when the women talk about the families they’ve left behind and their hopes for the future.

These examples reveal a vibrant and highly varied film-making environment in Latin America. The rise of the big streaming platforms has made it easier for us to watch the latest movies, while it’s still possible to find a lot of classic Latin movies on YouTube and elsewhere.

