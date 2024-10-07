Argentine province sends successful business mission to Paraguay

Argentine businessmen participated actively last week in the Córdoba Day in Asunción event, a gathering bringing people from Argentina's second-largest territory to explore opportunities in the neighboring country. Paraguay's Industry and Commerce Ministry seized the occasion to present would-be investors with a plethora of options in one of the region's fastest-growing economies.

The Argentine delegation was headed by Governor Martín Llaryora. “Paraguay has been a land of opportunities. In addition, it has become in South America a country with many attractions to grow, with hard-working people with a lot of talent,” he told local media. “Paraguay's possibilities are unlimited,” he added. The Governor also underlined the need for joint work in many sectors, in addition to praising the Paraguayan tax regime, which facilitates investment and the establishment of industries.

The trip of some 40 people was fostered by the ProCórdoba Agency, a private-public effort to boost the province's prospects everywhere. ProCórdoba Chairman Pablo De Chiara considered that the mission's goals had been achieved, particularly in healthcare, tourism, technology, undergraduate and graduate education in Cordoba, and energy.

Llaryora also met with President Santiago Peña and with representatives of Paraguayan airline Paranair, which announced a fifth weekly flight to Córdoba.