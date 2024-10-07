Container freight from Asia/South America West coast to rise in November

German container line Hapag-Lloyd as of next November first will begin applying a General Rate Increase, GRI, on shipments from Asia to the West Coast of South America, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean.

This increase of US$2,000 will apply to all shipments using 20-foot and 40-foot dry containers, including high cube containers and 40-foot non-operative reefers. This GRI will remain in effect until further notice.

This will have an impact for shipments from China, Macau, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Singapore, Vietnam, Cambodia, the Philippines, Indonesia, Myanmar, Malaysia, Laos, and Brunei. While destinations on the South American Pacific rim, Mexico, Central America and Caribbean, plus countries such as Ecuador, Colombia, Peru, Chile, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Jamaica, Honduras, Guatemala, Panama, Venezuela, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands.

Likewise in the northeastern city of Dalian, China, new shipping routes to South America have been established, enhancing trade connectivity. Dalian’s port, the site of China’s largest banana-ripening warehouse, imports fruit from several countries, including Ecuador in South America. The port processes approximately 60,000 TEU annually, with bananas comprising 95% of this volume. The inauguration of a container ocean line to South America, connecting with Colombia and Ecuador among others, marks a significant development.

The new route facilitates the transport of various goods, including chemicals and automotive parts to South America, and imports of agricultural products and seafood to Northeast China. This connection reduces transit times by at least seven days, underscoring Dalian Port’s role as Northeast Asia’s international shipping hub. The port links over 300 ports globally across more than 160 countries and regions, operating more than 100 container routes.

Efforts are underway to develop additional sea routes and expand maritime logistics, aiming to support the economy’s high-quality development. Trade between China and South American countries has seen growth, with significant trade volumes reported last year. China now engages in trade with 33 Latin American countries, having signed free trade agreements with several, including Chile and Ecuador.