Falklands firefighters invitation, “Come down this Saturday”

10th Thursday, October 2024 - 07:58 UTC

The invitation to the bonfire

Falklands Fire and Rescue Service is having its day with a 'Have a Go' this Saturday, October 12th: it starts at 1000 and ends at 1400 at the Fire station.

Come down, have a go on some of the activities that a retained firefighter would do and chat with some of our firefighters about what it's like to be a retained firefighter.

Similarly firefighters will be having its annual community bonfire night on Saturday 2nd November at Moody Brook.

The bonfire is planned to be lit at 7pm with a small limited amount of fireworks shortly afterwards.

Toasted marshmallows will be available to kids at the event, along with GRUBS UP van selling food at the event.

Save this date in your calendar as it normally an event not to be missed.