Falklands, Update on avian influenza

10th Thursday, October 2024 - 07:54 UTC Full article

Set of swabs pending on results

Since Monday 1 July 2024, three suspect birds/animals have been reported, 2 sets of swabs have been taken. One set returned positive results and 1 set of negative results. There are 3 sets of swabs pending.

FIG have prepared information and guidance about bird flu and preventative measures to try and reduce the spread of the virus. This has been approved by the Governor and must be complied with when an area or place is declared as infected. This guidance can be found here: https://falklands.gov.fk/agriculture/avian-influenza



The public are reminded to NOT TOUCH dead or sick birds but report them to the Veterinary Services on 27366 or 55366 out of hours.